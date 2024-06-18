Israelis rally in Jerusalem in 'week of disruption'

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli protesters have descended on the streets outside the parliament and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in West Jerusalem as part of a so-called 'disruption week'. The demonstration called for elections, a ceasefire in Gaza, and a deal to secure the release of the 120 remaining hostages. And it turned violent outside Netanyahu's home with police arresting several people. Mohammad Al-Kassim was there.
June 18, 2024
