Anti-finance bill protesters clash with police in Nairobi

Kenya is in the midst of widespread protests in response to a controversial new tax hike which is to be implemented if passed by the government. Citizens from all walks of life have taken to the streets, expressing their frustration and demanding immediate action regarding the Finance Bill 2024. The new tax measures may be introduced as part of the government's efforts to boost revenue and address economic challenges. Anne Macharia has the latest.