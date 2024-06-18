POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 28 people killed in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours
The latest Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 17 Palestinians in refugee camps in Gaza, according to residents and medics there. Gaza’s health ministry says the total death toll in the Strip is now 37,372. Locals on Tuesday reported heavy bombardment from tanks and planes in several areas of Rafah, part of an offensive on the city that has served as a refuge for more than a million people. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
June 18, 2024
