Far-right surge in EU parliamentary elections sparks protests across Europe
01:02
World
Protests have erupted in several EU countries as far-right parties gained traction in the European parliamentary elections. Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and Hungary are among the states that saw the biggest rise in far-right votes. Among the reasons cited were the rising cost of living, immigration concerns and youth engagement with far-right content on social media. #EU #Europe #politics
June 18, 2024
