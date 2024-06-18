June 18, 2024
Far-right surge in EU parliamentary elections sparks protests across Europe
Protests have erupted in several EU countries as far-right parties gained traction in the European parliamentary elections. Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and Hungary are among the states that saw the biggest rise in far-right votes. Among the reasons cited were the rising cost of living, immigration concerns and youth engagement with far-right content on social media. #EU #Europe #politics
