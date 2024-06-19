POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
People across US commemorate end of slavery
People across US commemorate end of slavery
People across the United States are marking ‘Juneteenth’ on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the country. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, it was not until two years later that Union troops in Texas announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state were free. Today, the holiday serves to celebrate modern African American culture, and reflect on the stark racial inequalities that remain in the US. Ellen Gainsford has this report from New York.
June 19, 2024
