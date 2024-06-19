World Share

Re-elected Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa’s president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in at South Africa's Union Buildings in Pretoria. Ramaphosa is now part of a coalition government with five other political parties, including the main opposition, the Democratic Alliance. Analysts say it will be a tricky balancing act as he appoints his new cabinet to lead the country for the next five years. Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.