POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Re-elected Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa’s president
02:56
World
Re-elected Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa’s president
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in at South Africa's Union Buildings in Pretoria. Ramaphosa is now part of a coalition government with five other political parties, including the main opposition, the Democratic Alliance. Analysts say it will be a tricky balancing act as he appoints his new cabinet to lead the country for the next five years. Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.
June 19, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?