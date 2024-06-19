POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Relief workers struggling to evacuate injured people to the south of Gaza
02:39
World
Relief workers struggling to evacuate injured people to the south of Gaza
The health situation in Gaza has kept deteriorating, with relief workers struggling to evacuate injured people to the south. The United Nations Human Rights Commission says Israel's relentless strikes on Gaza has caused immense suffering and widespread destruction. Most of Gaza's hospitals are out of service and those which still function lack medicines, equipments and human resources. Bassam Bounenni reports.
June 19, 2024
