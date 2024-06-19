POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is it time for all UK police to carry guns?
26:50
World
The UK has a big problem with knife crime. It’s been steadily getting worse - tens of thousands are affected and hundreds have been killed in the last year. So is arming more police with guns one possible solution? Guests: Norman Brennan Campaigner for Police Protection and Former UK Police Officer Cheryl Phoenix Founder of The Black Child Agenda and Anti-knife-crime Campaigner Dal Babu Former London Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent
June 19, 2024
