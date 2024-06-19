POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia and North Korea vow to aid each other in case of attack
Russia and North Korea vow to aid each other in case of attack
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang for a summit on Wednesday. The two leaders have signed a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement and upgraded their military ties to include mutual defence. The meeting comes amid widespread concern regarding North Korea-Russia military cooperation, especially in South Korea and the United States. Frank Smith reports from Seoul.
June 19, 2024
