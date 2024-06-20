POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More Rohingya seeks shelter in Bangladesh after violence increases in Rakhine
02:56
World
More Rohingya seeks shelter in Bangladesh after violence increases in Rakhine
As the world marks World Refugee Day, Bangladesh is facing an impending influx of Rohingya arrival, as violence has been flaring up again in the neighbouring Rakhine state. More than a thousand people have been killed and dozens of villages burned down. The UN this week warned of the grave situation as tens of thousands remain trapped between the two countries. Mohammad Kamruzzaman reports.
June 20, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?