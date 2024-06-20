What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

More Rohingya seeks shelter in Bangladesh after violence increases in Rakhine

As the world marks World Refugee Day, Bangladesh is facing an impending influx of Rohingya arrival, as violence has been flaring up again in the neighbouring Rakhine state. More than a thousand people have been killed and dozens of villages burned down. The UN this week warned of the grave situation as tens of thousands remain trapped between the two countries. Mohammad Kamruzzaman reports.