Gen Z leads protests against proposed Kenya tax hikes
03:03
World
Gen Z leads protests against proposed Kenya tax hikes
Gen Z's unique engagement with politics is well-documented. Around three-fourths of 'Zoomers', the generation born after 1996, are involved in a social or political cause. In Kenya, they are changing the political narrative by becoming engaged with politics, and participating in boycotts and demonstrations. Almost 75% of them believe that being politically engaged is important to their identity. Anne Macharia reports from Nairobi.
June 22, 2024
