Israeli soldiers use wounded Palestinian as human shield

Israeli soliders have been filmed driving-out of the Occupied West Bank with an injured Palestinian man tied to the hood of their armoured vehicle. Witnesses say he was being used as a human shield. This video was shot in the city of Jenin on Saturday. You can see the injured man on the front, his hand tied to the wind-shield. The Israeli military convoy passes several ambulances without stopping. The licence plate of the vehicle has also been covered. The Palestine Red Crescent says three people, including the man, were wounded during a raid. He was later taken to hospital for treatment. Israel says it will investigate the incident. Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary general of the Palestinian National Initiative, says that this was done in front of the cameras, and argues what about the incidents happening in places that are no cameras...