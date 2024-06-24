World Share

Why is the world of chocolate in crisis?

Chocolate: For many of us in the West, it’s usually one of life’s more affordable luxuries. But the people who grow cocoa beans in poorer parts of the world are being squeezed by climate change and rising costs. Just how bad could the cocoa crisis get? Guests: Evans Appiah Kissi Lecturer in Sustainability Management at the University of Kassel Kristy Leissle Founder and CEO of African Cocoa Marketplace Anouk Franck Policy Advisor for Oxfam Novib Tedd George Founder of Kleos Advisory