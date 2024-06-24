POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Aid official: 21,000 children in Gaza are lost, detained, buried
Aid official: 21,000 children in Gaza are lost, detained, buried
They have nothing to do with the conflict. They're non-combatants and have no ability shape the outcome or the politics of the fighting. 21 thousand children are missing in Gaza. Save the Children has compiled the numbers of those who are unaccounted for since the start of Israel's offensive in October. Healthworkers are also being killed at an alarming rate, one of the latest being the head of Gaza's ambulance services. Joel Flynn reports.
June 24, 2024
