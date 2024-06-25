POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Malala Yousufzai criticised by pro-Palestine supporters. But why?
Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been facing criticism for her collaboration with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on a Broadway musical titled “Suffs.” The musical portrays the American women’s suffrage campaign for the right to vote in the 20th century and has been playing in New York. Some in her native Pakistan have condemned Yousafzai's partnership with Clinton, who is an outspoken supporter of Israel’s war on Palestine's Gaza. However, Yousafzai has publicly condemned civilian casualties and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
June 25, 2024
