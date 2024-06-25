POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
20:25
World
How is AI disinformation a threat to elections?
Elections are fought and won on the pledges candidates make. In the run-up to the UK’s polls, deep fakes have emerged and misinformation is circulating on social media. Is A-I making it harder to tell political fact from fiction? Guests: Kelsey Farish Media and Entertainment Lawyer and a leading Expert on Generative AI Scarlett MccGwire Former UK Labour Party Adviser Norman Baker Former Liberal Democrat Home Office Minister
June 25, 2024
