Assange freed after pleading guilty to espionage charge

Julian Assange exposed US killings of civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the US wanted him locked up for life. But the Wikileaks founder is on his way home following a 14-year saga. A plane carrying him has taken off from the remote Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific, heading for Australia. Assange pleaded guilty to a single charge of espionage and was immediately freed after a surprise deal. Andy Roesgen reports.