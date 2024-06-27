POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What Caused the Major Power Outage in Montenegro, Bosnia, Albania and Croatia?
14:26
World
What Caused the Major Power Outage in Montenegro, Bosnia, Albania and Croatia?
A major power outage, which hit Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and most of Croatia's coast, has raised many concerns about the stability of electric supplies in the region. On the 21st of June, the electricity went down in four countries in the early afternoon, leaving people without air conditioning in the middle of the heatwave for hours. Montenegro's energy minister said the shutdown was caused by a sudden increase in energy consumption due to rising temperatures. Power distribution is linked across the Balkans for transfers and trading. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
June 27, 2024
