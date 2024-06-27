POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bolivia's coup leader Zuniga was sacked and arrested after a failed attempt
02:24
World
Bolivia's coup leader Zuniga was sacked and arrested after a failed attempt
The military general who appeared to lead a failed coup in Bolivia on Wednesday has been arrested. Bolivia's Socialist President Luis Ar-say spent Wednesday trying to hold onto power -- even as the military forced its way into the presidential palace. The country's chief prosecutor says an investigation has been launched into the attempted coup and the events surrounding it. Andy Roesgen has the story.
June 27, 2024
