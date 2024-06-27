POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenyan President Ruto rejects tax bill after deadly demonstrations
03:01
World
Kenyan President Ruto rejects tax bill after deadly demonstrations
Kenyan President William Ruto says he will not sign a controversial finance bill that was swiftly passed by lawmakers on Wednesday. The decision follows intense public outcry and violent protests that left at least 23 people dead. Protesters say they will go ahead with a 'One Million People March' on Thursday, despite Ruto accepting their demand to scrap the bill. Anne Macharia reports.
June 27, 2024
