Spain sees economic boost from foreign workers

Spain is experiencing an influx of foreign talent, which is driving growth despite a stubbornly high unemployment rate. Legally employed and documented immigrants have boosted the labour force, which now comprises 18.1% foreigners - well above the EU average. While undocumented migration grabs headlines and ignites far-right rhetoric, these foreign workers are silently making the Spanish economy thrive, flocking to Spain as the country struggles to find suitable local candidates. Xaume Olleros reports from Madrid