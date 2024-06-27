POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain sees economic boost from foreign workers
02:44
World
Spain sees economic boost from foreign workers
Spain is experiencing an influx of foreign talent, which is driving growth despite a stubbornly high unemployment rate. Legally employed and documented immigrants have boosted the labour force, which now comprises 18.1% foreigners - well above the EU average. While undocumented migration grabs headlines and ignites far-right rhetoric, these foreign workers are silently making the Spanish economy thrive, flocking to Spain as the country struggles to find suitable local candidates. Xaume Olleros reports from Madrid
June 27, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?