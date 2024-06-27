June 27, 2024
02:44
Spain sees economic boost from foreign workers
Spain is experiencing an influx of foreign talent, which is driving growth despite a stubbornly high unemployment rate. Legally employed and documented immigrants have boosted the labour force, which now comprises 18.1% foreigners - well above the EU average. While undocumented migration grabs headlines and ignites far-right rhetoric, these foreign workers are silently making the Spanish economy thrive, flocking to Spain as the country struggles to find suitable local candidates. Xaume Olleros reports from Madrid
