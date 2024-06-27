POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye’s ‘Development Road Project’ seeks economic integration in the region
07:41
World
Türkiye’s ‘Development Road Project’ seeks economic integration in the region
When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Iraq in April, one of his biggest goals was to advance talks on the ‘New Silk Road.’ The multibillion-dollar project seeks to once again place Türkiye as the focal point between Europe and Asia, with the help of its southern neighbour. Omer Ozkizilcik, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council discusses the details for TRT World.
June 27, 2024
