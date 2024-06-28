POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Democrats concerned, Republicans delighted at Biden’s shaky performance
02:04
World
Joe Biden and Donald Trump have four more months to convince American voters they should be the next president of the United States. They've taken part in their first TV debate of this contest, and depending on which candidate you believe, the other is the worst president in US history. Supporters of the incumbent will be worried about Biden's often stumbling performance, with a flash opinion poll showing 67% of viewers believing Trump outperformed the President. From the scene of the debate in Atlanta, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
June 28, 2024
