03:11
World
Minorities in France worried of a far-right win
Worries are growing among minority communities in France about the far-right winning the upcoming parliamentary elections. National Rally is leading the opinion polls ahead of Sunday's first round. TRT World's Joel Flynn has been talking to people in communities with large numbers of immigrants and ethnic minorities about what a win for National Rally will mean for them, and the prospect of violence and racism many believe will come with it.
June 28, 2024
