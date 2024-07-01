World Share

Focal Point: Israel's Assault on UNRWA

This episode of TRT World's Focal Point looks at Israel's attacks on UNRWA, the UN agency dedicated to Palestinian refugees, explaining the importance of its mission for the Palestinian people. By preventing UNRWA, Israel is depriving Palestinians of their humanitarian rights including access to food supplies which increases the threat of famine. But many believe that there is a more sinister reason behind Israel targeting the organisation.