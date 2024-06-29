POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Voting ends in Iran's snap presidential election
Voting ends in Iran's snap presidential election
Polling has closed in Iran's presidential election to choose a successor to the late Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash last month. The vote takes place at a sensitive time. Tensions with Israel are escalating over the Gaza conflict, the West is pressuring Iran to scale back its nuclear plans, and domestic dissent is growing over political, social and economic issues. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran.
June 29, 2024
