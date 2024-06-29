POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden and Trump hold rallies after their first televised debate
President Joe Biden has vowed to keep fighting in the US election race, hitting back at criticism over his age, and ability to hold office. Both he and Donald Trump held campaign rallies a day after their first TV debate, which led to questions being raised within the Democratic Party about whether Biden is fit to continue. But voters say they're not inspired by either candidate, as Selina Downes reports from Washington.
June 29, 2024
