UK head to polls, the national health service is a major concern

As the UK heads to the polls, the national health service has become a major part of all the political parties' manifestos. The NHS is currently crippled by a waiting list of nearly 7.6 million people and overcrowded hospitals. As the main parties battle it out with pledges for more funding, patients, doctors and voters are worried about the future of the NHS amid plans to introduce widespread use of private resources. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.