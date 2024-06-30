What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Many beachfront businesses in Greece lack licenses to operate

Local businesses in Greece are continuing to break the law, in an effort to deal with the huge influx of visitors. Tourism is vital to the Greek economy, but like many popular destinations across Europe, it's facing a challenge to adequtely manage the influx of visitors. Local businesses support the crowds, while measures are being taken to address the situation. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.