World Share

US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official acts

The US Supreme Court says Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for any official acts he took while president of the United States. The ruling on his words and deeds, especially after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, will certainly deepen political divisions, but for Trump, who's hoping to return to the White House, his trial on charges of trying to overturn the result will now be delayed until after November's election. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.