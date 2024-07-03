World Share

Economy, healthcare, immigration key for UK voters

The UK general election has largely been dominated by questions about the cost of living and taxes. But the issue of migration is also playing a hugely significant role in how people are deciding who to vote for. Small boats crossing the English Channel have been a thorn in the side of the governing Conservative Party, while others including the opposition Labour Party have also been accused of failing to come up with a solution to the number of migrant arrivals. Amid growing pressure on public services, some in the UK feel more needs to be done. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has been to one of the places likely to be dominated by opinions on migration, and has this report.