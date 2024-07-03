Leaders gather in Kazakhstan for annual SCO meeting

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Leaders from one of the world’s largest intergovernmental organisations are gathering in Kazakhstan for their annual meeting. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is led by Russia and China, and its member countries account for 40% of the world’s population. Türkiye is also interested in expanding its economic ties within the group. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from the Kazakh capital, Astana.
July 3, 2024
