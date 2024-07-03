World Share

Anger over the Gaza war fuels independent candidates in UK Election

The countdown begins in Britain as voters head to the polls tomorrow. The cost-of-living crisis, the NHS, and immigration dominate public opinion. For many, the issue of Palestine is also crucial. More than a dozen seats, with a significant number of Muslim voters, are described as battleground areas where the Labour Party, expected to take power, has been severely affected by its stance on Gaza. Shadia Edwards-Dashti is in Birmingham to meet independent candidates challenging the Labour Party.