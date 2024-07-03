POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Anger over the Gaza war fuels independent candidates in UK Election
Anger over the Gaza war fuels independent candidates in UK Election
The countdown begins in Britain as voters head to the polls tomorrow. The cost-of-living crisis, the NHS, and immigration dominate public opinion. For many, the issue of Palestine is also crucial. More than a dozen seats, with a significant number of Muslim voters, are described as battleground areas where the Labour Party, expected to take power, has been severely affected by its stance on Gaza. Shadia Edwards-Dashti is in Birmingham to meet independent candidates challenging the Labour Party.
July 3, 2024
