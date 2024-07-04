World Share

TRT World journalist recounts harrowing scenes he witnessed reporting from Gaza

"I've been working as a journalist for 17 years, and I have never seen anything in my life like this war." TRT World correspondent Nizar Sadawi shares his firsthand experience as a Palestinian journalist reporting from besieged Gaza. From facing Israel's relentless bombardment to the difficult decision to leave his homeland, Sadawi recalls his gripping 185-day journey amid Israeli onslaught. "(The war) changes you from inside and I'm not OK, no one is," he says. Sadawi opens up about the immense challenges of reporting from the besieged enclave, where at least 153 journalists have been killed since last October, and sheds light on the enduring plight of the Palestinian people.