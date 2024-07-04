POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden vows to keep running for re-election
US President Joe Biden is rejecting mounting pressure to abandon his re-election campaign. While the president was not in front of cameras on Wednesday, he did do a pair of radio interviews and admitted to mistakes in last week’s debate. The White House says Biden will be in public view over the next few days, as some polls show eroding confidence in his fitness to hold office. Craig Boswell reports from Washington DC.
July 4, 2024
