World Share

Turkish foreign ministry condemns UEFA's Demiral investigation

The Turkish foreign ministry has reacted to UEFA's disciplinary investigation against a Turkish national footballer. It's summoned the German ambassador, after Germany's interior minister made a statement targeting Merih Demiral. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry says the targeting of Demiral's hand gesture, after his team's victory against Austria, was xenophobic. Demiral says it was an innocent expression of his national pride. The gesture is a national sign that's been used by Turks for thousands of years.