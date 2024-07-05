World Share

Vote counting in Birmingham descends into chaos

Despite Labour's landslide victory in the British election, Keir Starmer's party lost several seats to independent candidates who ran on pro-Palestinian platforms. It only leaves small dents in his majority in parliament, but larger ones in his foreign policy, as Muslim-majority areas rejected Labour candidates over their stance on Gaza. Some counts in Birmingham, home to hundreds of thousands of Muslims, plunged into chaos as the votes were tallied overnight. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.