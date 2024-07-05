World Share

New British prime minister Keir Starmer pledges 'national renewal'

The newly-elected UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has started appointing his new cabinet, following his party's landslide election victory. Angela Rayner has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister. Rachel Reeves has been confirmed as the UK’s first female Chancellor (finance minister). And David Lammy is the new Foreign Secretary. This has been a historic day, marking the first time in 14 years that there's been a handover of power. Joel Flynn reports