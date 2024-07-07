POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
London demonstration calls for 'end of genocide in Gaza'
02:16
World
London demonstration calls for 'end of genocide in Gaza'
For the 16th time in nine months, Pro-Palestine protesters in London have been demanding an end to what they see as genocide by Israel. The demonstration on the streets of the British capital happened a day after Keir Starmer was elected as the UK's new Prime Minister. After Labour lost seats to pro-Palestinian MPs, protesters are determined to keep Gaza at the forefront of the government's agenda. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.
July 7, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?