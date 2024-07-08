World Share

Syrians in Lebanon face economic woes, anti-refugee sentiment

Millions of Syrians still live outside their own country, displaced by the long war at home. Many are in Lebanon, but anti-refugee sentiment there is growing, while Lebanon's economic crisis has created its own problems for Syrians building new lives. They also fear a full-blown conflict between Israel and Hezbollah will force them to make a choice - live through a second war or return home. Our correspondent Priyanka Navani is near the Lebanon-Syria border.