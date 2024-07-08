World Share

More than 36 killed in Russian strikes across cities in Ukraine

A children's hospital in Kiev has been hit by missiles as Russia unleashed a deadly barrage on Ukraine. It marks one of the worst attacks of the two-year assault by Moscow, and is part of a wider strike across the country, which has left dozens dead and many more injured. On the eve of a three-day NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of Russia’s, quote, genocidal attacks. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the details.