France negotiates new government post-split vote
France’s political parties are locked in talks over how to form a governing coalition in the wake of an indecisive election result. The outcome of the parliamentary election came as a shock to many, with the far right kept from power despite a significant rise in support across the country. While some have portrayed the result as a victory, France has nonetheless been plunged into crisis, as TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports from Paris.
July 8, 2024
