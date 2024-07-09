POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
White House: US president not suffering from Parkinson's disease
Joe Biden's personal doctor has denied reports that the US President has had repeated visits from a Parkinson's disease specialist. The New York Times reported that a neurologist has visited the White House eight times over the past year, adding to the pressure within the democratic party for Biden to step aside and let someone else take on Donald Trump in November's presidential election. Daniel Padwick reports.
July 9, 2024
