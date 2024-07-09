World Share

Snail race in UK celebrates slow charm

At the World Snail Racing Championship in Congham, UK, competitors prepare meticulously for the slow race. Conditions are ideal, snails are pampered with organic food, and tactics like 'slime management' are key. This quirky event, dating back to the 1960s, celebrates the leisurely pace of these gastropod athletes, showcasing their unique charm and the community's enduring enthusiasm. Yunus Emre has the story.