Search for survivors continue after Russian strike on hospital

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 866th day, both sides are dealing with the aftermath of cross-border attacks. Ukraine’s latest attack on Russia's Belgorod region hit the country’s energy infrastructure and an apartment building, while the search for survivors continues at a children’s hospital in Kiev following a deadly blast by Russia earlier this week. Marking one of the worst attacks since the war broke out, Russia blames Ukraine. It comes as the NATO alliance pledges more support to Ukraine. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
July 10, 2024
