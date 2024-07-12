POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More Democrats urge Biden to drop out after NATO media conference
More Democrats urge Biden to drop out after NATO media conference
What was supposed to be a triumphant end to a NATO summit hosted by the US has instead brought Joe Biden's health under even more scrutiny. Leaders and officials of 32 member countries committed to more support for Ukraine, and put more focus on the threat they see from China. But the stumbles of the US president in two separate events is overshadowing it all. Andy Roesgen has more from the US capital.
July 12, 2024
