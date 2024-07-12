World Share

Türkiye Marks 8th Anniversary of July 15 Failed Coup Attempt

Turkiye experienced one of its darkest days on July 15, 2016, when some members of the country's military attempted a coup against state institutions. The action was orchestrated by the leader of the Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation, but was quickly thwarted. In the end, more than 250 people lost their lives and over two thousand more were injured. Tanks seized control of the Bosphorus Bridge, now called the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, while jets bombed the Turkish parliament. Thousands of regular citizens poured into the streets that night to resist the coup attempt. Eight years later, thousands of people have been sentenced to prison terms in close to 300 trials. The Turkish police still carries out almost daily operations against FETO. In 2024, so far, hundreds of suspects have been arrested, including fugitives trying to flee to Europe. The Turkish intelligence agency also carries out international operations and has made major progress in countries including Azerbaijan, Albania and Kazakhstan. Turkiye is also calling for coup-plotters to be extradited from the western nations in which they've found refuge, with the top ones being in the US and Germany. Ankara's repeated requests to Washington for Feto leader Fethullah Gulen's extradition, have largely fallen on deaf ears despite the evidence provided to start legal proceedings. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Murat Aslan Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University