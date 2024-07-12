World Share

NATO's 75 years: Navigating history, challenges, and the future

In commemoration of NATO's 75th anniversary, TRT World presents a special program that explores the alliance's extensive history, examines present-day challenges, and considers future prospects. We sat down with notable experts: Charles Kupchan, Former Special Assistant to President Obama; Steven Horrell, Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis; Kadir Ustun, Executive Director at SETA DC; and Mark Kimmitt, Retired US Brigadier General. TRT World's Alican Ayanlar and Selina Downes reports more from Washington DC.