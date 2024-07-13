July 13, 2024
Artificial indoctrination: Far-right uses generative AI to rally support
Far-right movements and figures are turning to generative AI to help spread their political messaging online. From creating false images and deepfake videos to writing malware and even giving instructions on building weapons, AI has the potential to promote extremism and violence. But are technology companies doing enough to prevent the spread of hateful content? #AI #FarRight #ChatGPT
