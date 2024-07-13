POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Concerns grow over Trump's convictions ahead of elections
02:23
World
Concerns grow over Trump's convictions ahead of elections
As Donald Trump heads to the Republican National Convention, he does so with questions hanging over his conviction for 34 counts of falsifying business records. The trial judge has delayed sentencing until September to review the recent Supreme Court immunity decision. It may seem like a big win for Trump. But a stiff sentence so close to the November elections could impact voters and leave little room for an appeal. Our correspondent Frank Ucciardo reports.
July 13, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?